Dr. Vladimir Bokarius, MD
Dr. Vladimir Bokarius, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA.
Comprehensive Care Consultants100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 511, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 276-5171
Medical Legal Evaluators Inc2970 Hilltop Mall Rd Ste 101, San Pablo, CA 94806 Directions (415) 787-4667
- Benesys
Dr. Bokarius is extremely bright, caring and very knowledgeable doctor. His demeanor is always pleasant and I am extremely lucky to have found him. His office staff is also wonderful, always on top of everything and just a pleasure to work with. Do not hesitate this is top notch doctor and service.
- English, Russian and Spanish
Dr. Bokarius has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bokarius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bokarius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bokarius.
