Dr. Vladimir Bokarius, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vladimir Bokarius, MD

Dr. Vladimir Bokarius, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. 

Dr. Bokarius works at Comprehensive Care Consultants in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Pablo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bokarius' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Care Consultants
    100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 511, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 276-5171
  2. 2
    Medical Legal Evaluators Inc
    2970 Hilltop Mall Rd Ste 101, San Pablo, CA 94806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 787-4667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mental Disorders Related to Alzheimers Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Benesys

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Dr. Bokarius is extremely bright, caring and very knowledgeable doctor. His demeanor is always pleasant and I am extremely lucky to have found him. His office staff is also wonderful, always on top of everything and just a pleasure to work with. Do not hesitate this is top notch doctor and service.
    Regina K — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Vladimir Bokarius, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629021365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

