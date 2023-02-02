Dr. Vladimir Hugec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hugec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Hugec, MD
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Hugec, MD
Dr. Vladimir Hugec, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, River Falls Area Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Hugec works at
Dr. Hugec's Office Locations
Minnesota Oncology Hematology1580 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (612) 251-5296
Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA345 Sherman St Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 251-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- River Falls Area Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hugec for approximately four years. I would and have recommended Dr. Hugec without reservation. He is dedicated and cares about his patients. He spends as much time as necessary to ensure you understand all diagnoses and treatment plans. We are very lucky to call him our oncologist.
About Dr. Vladimir Hugec, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Czech
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hugec has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugec accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hugec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hugec works at
Dr. Hugec has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hugec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hugec speaks Czech.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugec.
