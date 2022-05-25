Overview

Dr. Vladimir Ilic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.



Dr. Ilic works at LPG CARDIOLOGY in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.