Dr. Vladimir Kalas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Kalas, MD
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Kalas, MD
Dr. Vladimir Kalas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Kalas' Office Locations
Vladimir J. Kalas MD PC258 Hoosick St Ste 105, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-0327
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery on my left thumb. It was quick and painless and has healed perfectly.
About Dr. Vladimir Kalas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalas has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.