Overview of Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO

Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Leibovsky works at LAiMA OBGYN in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.