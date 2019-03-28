Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
LAiMA OBGYN337 El Dorado St Ste B4, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 373-2486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite DR ....Mirsa Hernandez from Stockton ca
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1184898397
Education & Certifications
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Leibovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibovsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibovsky has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leibovsky speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibovsky.
