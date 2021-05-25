See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Vladimir Medina, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Medina, MD

Dr. Vladimir Medina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. 

Dr. Medina works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Medina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Vladimir Medina, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tagalog
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497739965
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Internship &amp; Residency-Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island, a Brown University Affiliates Hospital
Internship

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vladimir Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Medina works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Medina’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

