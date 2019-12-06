Overview

Dr. Vladimir Petorak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.



Dr. Petorak works at Gastroenterology of Evangelical in Lewisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.