Dr. Vladimir Petorak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vladimir Petorak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.
Central Penn Gastro Associates90 Medical Park Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 524-2722
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient under Dr Petorak’s care for 20+ years. He is the best! He’s compassionate, thorough and my colonoscopies are always pain free. I almost look forward to them.! The staff is wonderful, responsive and kind. I feel like I’m getting concerned individual attention. They take the time. Never rushed.
About Dr. Vladimir Petorak, MD
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871575134
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- UPMC Mercy
- UPMC Mercy
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
