Dr. Vladimir Privman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Privman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledge of diabetes treatment. Polite and explains condition and treatment options.
About Dr. Vladimir Privman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1659333193
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Privman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Privman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Privman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Privman has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Privman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Privman speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Privman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Privman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Privman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Privman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.