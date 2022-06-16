Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratushny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Ratushny works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates900 Cummings Ctr Ste 311T, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 225-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratushny?
Dr Ratushny pays particular attention to detail when checking for skin issues, thus catching early signs of cancerous and pre-cancerous skin. His concern for patient welfare extends to on going care and treatment that is effective and thorough.
About Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1871932590
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Program (Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Boston Children's Hospital)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratushny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratushny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratushny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratushny works at
Dr. Ratushny has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratushny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ratushny speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratushny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratushny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratushny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratushny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.