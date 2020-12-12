Overview

Dr. Vladimir Redko, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Redko works at Pain and Health Management Center PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.