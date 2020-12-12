Dr. Vladimir Redko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Redko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Redko, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Redko works at
Locations
1
Pain & Health Management Center6560 Fannin St Ste 2020, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-1400
2
Parris Pain Center3100 Timmons Ln Ste 330, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 790-1400
3
Pain and Health Center915 Gessner Rd Ste 970, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 790-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Redko treated my chronic back pain for 10 years after two spinal fusion surgeries. I am pain free and do not take any pain medicine today because of his treatments. He is always professional. I highly recommend Dr. Redko for treatment of chronic pain.
About Dr. Vladimir Redko, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1306844659
Education & Certifications
- MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R.
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redko works at
Dr. Redko has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Redko speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Redko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.