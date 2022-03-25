See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntington, NY
Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO

Pain Management
2.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO

Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Salomon works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - 789 Park Avenue in Huntington, NY with other offices in Huntingtn Sta, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salomon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Forensic Toxicology Services LLC
    789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 806-5943
  2. 2
    Pain Management
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntingtn Sta, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Plainview Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 25, 2022
    It's been a while since I've seen Dr Salomon (over a year), but I happened upon this page and felt compelled to add my opinion. I met with Dr Salomon at least three times and found him to be a good listener and a compassionate person. He really tried to help alleviate my lower back pain. I had trigger point injections as well as osteopathic adjustments. Although I ended up moving on to find another pain management doctor, I appreciated his efforts. I have a complicated medical history and I think what many patients don't understand is, not everything is fixable. Sometimes there are certain pain conditions that we as patients need to learn to live with & find alternatives to injections or meds. Yes, sometimes doctors aren't great at listening or at their craft. Dr Salomon isn't one of them. My two cents...
    Judy — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO

    • Pain Management
    • English, French and Haitian Creole
    Education & Certifications

    • Spine Technology & Rehabilitation, PC
    • North Shore University at Plainview
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

