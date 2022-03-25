Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
American Forensic Toxicology Services LLC789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 806-5943
Pain Management180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntingtn Sta, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
It's been a while since I've seen Dr Salomon (over a year), but I happened upon this page and felt compelled to add my opinion. I met with Dr Salomon at least three times and found him to be a good listener and a compassionate person. He really tried to help alleviate my lower back pain. I had trigger point injections as well as osteopathic adjustments. Although I ended up moving on to find another pain management doctor, I appreciated his efforts. I have a complicated medical history and I think what many patients don't understand is, not everything is fixable. Sometimes there are certain pain conditions that we as patients need to learn to live with & find alternatives to injections or meds. Yes, sometimes doctors aren't great at listening or at their craft. Dr Salomon isn't one of them. My two cents...
- Pain Management
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Haitian Creole
- 1508044298
- Spine Technology & Rehabilitation, PC
- Nassau University Medical Center
- North Shore University at Plainview
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Cornell University
Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salomon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salomon speaks French and Haitian Creole.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.