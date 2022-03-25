Overview of Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO

Dr. Vladimir Salomon, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Salomon works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - 789 Park Avenue in Huntington, NY with other offices in Huntingtn Sta, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.