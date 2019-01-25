Overview of Dr. Vladimir Samonte, MD

Dr. Vladimir Samonte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn



Dr. Samonte works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.