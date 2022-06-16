See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Vladimir Santos, MD

Family Medicine
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vladimir Santos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Santos works at Acn Physicians Group Corp. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acn Physicians Group Corp.
    7490 SW 23rd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 615-3013
  2. 2
    Jags Medical, Inc
    8748 SW 8th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 220-2338
  3. 3
    Liberty Bell Group, Inc
    8768 SW 8th St # SUIT10, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 222-6002
  4. 4
    Salud Medical Center Inc
    1338 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Mammography
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Mammography

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Mammography
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Tonsillitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Geriatric Diseases
Gonorrhea Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Surgical Procedures
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tonsillitis
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2022
    professional and conscientious person, high human and professional quality.
    Ivette — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Vladimir Santos, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750522298
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos works at Acn Physicians Group Corp. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Santos’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

