Dr. Vladimir Soliz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Soliz, MD
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Soliz, MD
Dr. Vladimir Soliz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ.
Dr. Soliz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Soliz's Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Hospitals425 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 838-3692
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soliz?
About Dr. Vladimir Soliz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1952537995
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soliz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliz works at
Dr. Soliz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.