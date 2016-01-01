Dr. Vladimir Zahradnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahradnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Zahradnik, MD
Dr. Vladimir Zahradnik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Coliseum Primary Care Services - Neurology380 Hospital Dr Ste 370 Bldg A, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 464-1617Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English, Czech
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Carraway-Methodist Medical Center
Dr. Zahradnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahradnik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahradnik has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahradnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahradnik speaks Czech.
