Overview of Dr. Vladimir Zahradnik, MD

Dr. Vladimir Zahradnik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation



Dr. Zahradnik works at Coliseum Heart, Lung, and Vascular Surgery in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.