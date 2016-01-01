See All Podiatric Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM

Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Zeetser works at Valley Foot and Ankle Inc in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeetser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vladimir Zeetser Dpm Inc.
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 325, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 907-6100
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1366449985
    Education & Certifications

    • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of California at Los Angeles
