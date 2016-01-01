See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD

Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kievskij Med Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Zlatnik works at Neurology Group in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zlatnik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vladimir Zlatnik M.d. PC
    9952 66th Rd Lbby C, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-2848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Fibromyalgia
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1861422859
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Kievskij Med Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlatnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zlatnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zlatnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zlatnik works at Neurology Group in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zlatnik’s profile.

    Dr. Zlatnik has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlatnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlatnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlatnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlatnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlatnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

