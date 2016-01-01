Overview of Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD

Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kievskij Med Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zlatnik works at Neurology Group in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.