Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD

Urology
4.7 (46)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD

Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Gorbatiy works at Broward Urology Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorbatiy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Urology Center
    2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-6408
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Broward Urology Center
    2150 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-6408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Acquired Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Difficulty Passing Urine Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Simple Kidney Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 21, 2021
    After suffering for years with the effects of an enlarged prostate, and being treated by another Urologist, who only gave me pills and catheters, I was lucky enough to find Dr. Gorbatiy. After my first visit Dr. Gorbatiy scheduled a series of tests that directed him to recommend a couple courses of treatment. I chose a procedure, that my previous doctor wasn't even aware of. Dr Gorbatiy scheduled the procedure, and in only four weeks after the procedure, I have regained almost all of the urinary and sexual function, that I had lost for years. I cannot thank Dr. Gorbatiy enough, or recommend him more highly. I would be remiss, if I didn't also thank the staff at Broward Urology Center. They are very professional, courteous, and caring.
    Jim Juliano — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD

    • Urology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1831414143
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorbatiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorbatiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorbatiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorbatiy works at Broward Urology Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gorbatiy’s profile.

    Dr. Gorbatiy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorbatiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorbatiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorbatiy.

