Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD
Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gorbatiy works at
Dr. Gorbatiy's Office Locations
-
1
Broward Urology Center2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-6408Monday1:30pm - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Broward Urology Center2150 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 463-6408
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering for years with the effects of an enlarged prostate, and being treated by another Urologist, who only gave me pills and catheters, I was lucky enough to find Dr. Gorbatiy. After my first visit Dr. Gorbatiy scheduled a series of tests that directed him to recommend a couple courses of treatment. I chose a procedure, that my previous doctor wasn't even aware of. Dr Gorbatiy scheduled the procedure, and in only four weeks after the procedure, I have regained almost all of the urinary and sexual function, that I had lost for years. I cannot thank Dr. Gorbatiy enough, or recommend him more highly. I would be remiss, if I didn't also thank the staff at Broward Urology Center. They are very professional, courteous, and caring.
About Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1831414143
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
