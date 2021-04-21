Overview of Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD

Dr. Vladislav Gorbatiy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gorbatiy works at Broward Urology Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.