Dr. Vladislav Zayas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vladislav Zayas, MD
Dr. Vladislav Zayas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Zayas works at
Dr. Zayas' Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. I've been seeing him for 8yrs. He is the only friendly, helpful and caring Doctor at Neurohealth.
About Dr. Vladislav Zayas, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1346279528
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zayas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zayas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zayas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zayas speaks Polish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayas.
