Dr. Vladislava Buntic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladislava Buntic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Westfield Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 232 W 25th St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16544 Directions (814) 452-7207
-
2
Saint Vincent Imaging Center At Yorktown2501 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 452-2767
-
3
St. Vincent Internal Medicine145 W 23rd St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-2767
-
4
Westfield Memorial Hospital189 E Main St, Westfield, NY 14787 Directions (716) 326-4921
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Westfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first colonoscopy and endoscopy today. Dr Buntic was awesome. She made me feel very comfortable and her nurses at Yorktown were so great! Everything went well. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Vladislava Buntic, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689796120
Education & Certifications
- University of Belgrade
