Dr. Vladislava Buntic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Westfield Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.