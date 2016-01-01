Overview of Dr. Vlasta Zdrnja, MD

Dr. Vlasta Zdrnja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Huggins Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Zdrnja works at Granite State Internal Medicine in Manchester, NH with other offices in Salem, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.