Overview

Dr. Vojtech Slezka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Gouverneur Hospital, River Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Slezka works at Associated Healthcare Systems Inc in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Watertown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.