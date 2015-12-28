Dr. Slezka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vojtech Slezka, MD
Overview
Dr. Vojtech Slezka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Gouverneur Hospital, River Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.
Associated Healthcare Systems Inc1000 E Genesee St Ste 300, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-5902
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5111
St. Joseph's Health Cardiovascular Institute22670 Summit Dr, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 779-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- Gouverneur Hospital
- River Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Obviously very knowledgeable, spent time explaining everything to me, called immediately after getting test results to inform me, and after one test immediately called to order a prescription for me.
About Dr. Vojtech Slezka, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1073500286
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Slezka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slezka works at
Dr. Slezka has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slezka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slezka speaks Czech.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Slezka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slezka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slezka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slezka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.