Dr. Volkan Guzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cukurova Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzel's Office Locations
- 1 1429 Highway 6 Ste 304, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
Katy Location23530 Kingsland Blvd Ste 300, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 871-4100Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Burton Health and Wellness LLC2126 Highway 71 S Ste C, Columbus, TX 78934 Directions (979) 966-3271
MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 243-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best orthopedic surgeon exploring all fixes before deciding for surgery.
About Dr. Volkan Guzel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cukurova Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
