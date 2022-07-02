Overview

Dr. Volkan Taskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Taskin works at UM Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.