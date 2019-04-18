Overview of Dr. Volker Musahl, MD

Dr. Volker Musahl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Musahl works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.