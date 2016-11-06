Dr. Volker Stieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Volker Stieber, MD
Dr. Volker Stieber, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Presbyterian Pathology Group - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7227
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He is awesome. He listens to the patients and takes his time. He gives you all his attention.
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- Mayo Clin Jacksonville
- Med University SC
- Loma Linda University Mc
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Dr. Stieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stieber speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stieber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stieber.
