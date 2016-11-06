See All Radiation Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Volker Stieber, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Volker Stieber, MD

Dr. Volker Stieber, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Stieber works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stieber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Pathology Group - Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Volker Stieber, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1609858661
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clin Jacksonville
    Residency
    • Med University SC
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Mc
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Volker Stieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stieber works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stieber’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stieber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

