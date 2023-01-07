Overview of Dr. Von Evans, MD

Dr. Von Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Lonestar Orthopedic and Spine Spc in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.