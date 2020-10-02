Dr. Vrajlal Rajyaguru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajyaguru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vrajlal Rajyaguru, MD
Overview
Dr. Vrajlal Rajyaguru, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from M.P. Shah Medical College - India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Rajyaguru works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Clinic505 W Vine St Ste 301, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 449-2590
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best pain management Dr I have ever been to. I’ve been a regular patient for a few years. No pain with injections!
About Dr. Vrajlal Rajyaguru, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1134348014
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- M.P. Shah Medical College - India
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajyaguru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajyaguru accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajyaguru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajyaguru works at
Dr. Rajyaguru has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajyaguru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajyaguru speaks Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajyaguru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajyaguru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajyaguru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajyaguru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.