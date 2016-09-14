Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantuwaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD
Overview of Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD
Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine|WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tantuwaya's Office Locations
Vrijesh S. Tantuwaya, M.D.13029 Pomerado Rd Ste B, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In the last six years I have broke my back twice riding motocross. In both cases I was fortunate enough to have Dr. Tantuwaya do both of my surgery's. As far as I am concerned he kept me from being paralyzed or having serious issues walking. His bedside manner was second to none. I was pleased with my experience with Dr. T, I would highly recommend him to anyone. Sincerely, Anthony G
About Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital|Musc Medical Center
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Washington Center / School of Medicine|WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tantuwaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tantuwaya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tantuwaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tantuwaya speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantuwaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantuwaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantuwaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantuwaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.