Overview

Dr. Jan Chakravarthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from McLaren Flint Hospital.



Dr. Chakravarthy works at Oak Street Health North Flint in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.