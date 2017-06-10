Overview of Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD

Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hershberger works at Florida Eye Associates in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL and Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.