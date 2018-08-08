Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD
Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
The Optical Shoppe419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 497-4229
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7670
Princeton Medical Group P.A.3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, very helpful/mindful gynecologist!
About Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871648014
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
