Overview of Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD

Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at The Optical Shoppe in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.