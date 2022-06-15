Dr. Vrushak Deshpande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshpande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vrushak Deshpande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vrushak Deshpande, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine.
Dr. Deshpande works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates PA3635 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 788-1242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Borland Groover Ormond Beach305 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 270, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 671-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deshpande is an excellent doctor. He is very knowledgeable, through, considerate and explains so that his patient can understand. Very thankful I found him!
About Dr. Vrushak Deshpande, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003150715
Education & Certifications
- New York Presby Hosp
- Richmond University Medical Center
- American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
