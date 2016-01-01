Dr. Vu Dang, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vu Dang, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vu Dang, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling, IL.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
-
1
True Smiles312 2ND AVE, Sterling, IL 61081 Directions (815) 362-4671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
About Dr. Vu Dang, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1427195692
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.