Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Vu Ho, MD
Dr. Vu Ho, MD is an Oncology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - St. Anthony's1201 5th Ave N Ste 505, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 821-0017
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Pasadena1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 400, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 341-1316
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
Very Good Doctor.. Listens and Explains. No Rush Rush.... I like him...
About Dr. Vu Ho, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1871574871
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.