Overview of Dr. Vu Hoang, MD

Dr. Vu Hoang, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Trinity Medical Center - East, Trinity Rock Island and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Hoang works at Cardiac Surgery Asscociates in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.