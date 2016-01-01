Overview of Dr. Vu Le, MD

Dr. Vu Le, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Pacific Orthopedic Associates in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.