Dr. Vu Le, MD
Overview of Dr. Vu Le, MD
Dr. Vu Le, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Pacific Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.707 S Garfield Ave Ste 201, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 282-1600
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vu Le, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396227153
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
