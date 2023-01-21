Overview of Dr. Vu Tran, MD

Dr. Vu Tran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Tran works at Premiere Pain & Wellness Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.