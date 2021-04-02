Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Vu Tran, MD
Dr. Vu Tran, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
-
1
Vu A Tran. MD Medical Corp.4710 Hoen Ave Ste B, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 843-7426
-
2
Aretaeus Telemedicine Inc.6800 Palm Ave Ste K, Sebastopol, CA 95472 Directions (707) 824-0882
-
3
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundtn95 Montgomery Dr Ste 104, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 525-2902
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr. Tran is intelligent, kind and considerate. He is a very good listener and answers questions in a way you can understand. He is also willing to let you be the judge of how you want your treatment to unfold and is willing to listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Vu Tran, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1528021490
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.