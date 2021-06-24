See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD

Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Slabisak works at North Texas Orthopaedic & Spine in Plano, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Slabisak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roger Z Taylor MD, Orthopedic Surgery
    4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 592-9955
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Orthopaedic & Spine
    955 Garden Park Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 592-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 24, 2021
    his staff is very professional and friendly. He has done my back and my wife's knee. great bedside manner,
    jay Stuart Dorfman — Jun 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD
    About Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639109358
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ. of Texas Health Science
    • Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
