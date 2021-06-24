Overview of Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD

Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Slabisak works at North Texas Orthopaedic & Spine in Plano, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.