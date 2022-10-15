See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Johannes Gutenberg University Of Mainz Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Jovanovic works at Tree Of Life Center for Fertility & Women's Health in Torrance, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tree of Life Center - Torrance Office
    24241 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 344-8522
  2. 2
    Tree of Life Center - Bakersfield Office
    100 W Columbus St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 344-8522
  3. 3
    Tree of Life Center
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 511, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 344-8522
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Mullerian Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovary Tissue Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Prior to coming to Dr.Vuk I had seen 3 other fertility doctors. My partner and I wanted to find a doctor that was compassionate, caring, knowledgeable and most importantly PATIENT. The first time meeting with Dr. Vuk I knew that he was going to be our choice! He really listened to us and he is very gentle through out the process. Words can’t describe how I feel about his staff. Everyone in the office in the Encino location are professional and FRIENDLY which is a plus! They all go above and beyond. The nurses are AMAZING! They help every step of the way.
    Jeanette — Oct 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD
    About Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian, German and Serbian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184825986
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Johannes Gutenberg University Of Mainz Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Gymnasium Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jovanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jovanovic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jovanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jovanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jovanovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jovanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jovanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

