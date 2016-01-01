Dr. Vundyala Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vundyala Reddy, MD
Dr. Vundyala Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center, Piedmont Macon North Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Georgia Cancer Specialists308 Coliseum Dr Ste 120, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-6130
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- University Of Md Med Sys
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.