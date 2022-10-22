Overview of Dr. Vuong Nguyen, MD

Dr. Vuong Nguyen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SEBELAS MARET / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nguyen works at Memorial Counseling Associates in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.