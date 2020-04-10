Overview of Dr. Vyjanthanath Gunasingham, MD

Dr. Vyjanthanath Gunasingham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Gunasingham works at M Rasalingam, MD in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.