Overview

Dr. Vyshali Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.