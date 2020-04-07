Dr. Vyshali Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vyshali Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vyshali Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 215, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-4139
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao listens to me, is quick to do an ECHOCARDIOGRAM when needed, EKG answers questions, uses my input (like if I do or don’t want a certain test done). She is gracious and likable and has always steered me in the right direction. We discuss meds. She is a GEM!
About Dr. Vyshali Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922059849
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
