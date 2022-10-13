Overview

Dr. Vytautas Ringus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Seminole, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Ringus works at Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Ctr in Norman, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK, Seminole, OK and Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.