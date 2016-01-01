Dr. W Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Andrade, MD
Overview
Dr. W Andrade, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Andrade works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Specialty Service Ps.11307 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 200, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
-
2
Allergy Asthma Specialty Service Ps.11203 Bridgeport Way Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrade?
About Dr. W Andrade, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1952389702
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrade accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Andrade using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrade speaks Spanish.
Dr. Andrade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.