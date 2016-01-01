Overview

Dr. W Andrade, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Andrade works at Allergy and Asthma Specialty Svs in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.