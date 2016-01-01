Dr. W Batson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Batson, MD
Overview of Dr. W Batson, MD
Dr. W Batson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med College Georgia and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Batson works at
Dr. Batson's Office Locations
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. W Batson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1790742401
Education & Certifications
- Derbyshire Royal Infirm
- Shriners Hospital Crippled Chld
- Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Med College Georgia
- U Ga
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Batson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batson works at
Dr. Batson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Batson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batson.
