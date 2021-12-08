See All Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Wilmer Blaylock, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
65 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wilmer Blaylock, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Blaylock works at VCU Health Systems Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vcu Health System Stony Point
    9000 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 560-8919
    Nelson Clinic At Vcu Medical Center - Dermatology
    401 N 11th St Ste 520, Richmond, VA 23219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-9361
    1001 E Leigh St Fl 11, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-9361
    Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
    1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-9361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Rash
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2021
    He is a fantastic doctor. Very knowledgeable and a guru in treating cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas. Very smart. I am grateful that I am getting treated by him.
    — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. Wilmer Blaylock, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blaylock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaylock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaylock works at VCU Health Systems Dermatology in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Blaylock’s profile.

    Dr. Blaylock has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaylock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaylock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaylock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaylock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaylock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

