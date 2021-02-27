Overview of Dr. W Brookover, MD

Dr. W Brookover, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Brookover works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.